By Malawi News Agency

Dedza District Health Office (DHO) has registered increase in women that use different types of modern family planning methods.

The number has increased due to several programs that development partners implement in the district which allow women even in the rural areas to have easy access to family planning services.

In an interview with Dedza Hospital Family Planning Coordinator, Luka Mgona said currently, Dedza family planning prevalence rate is at 59 per cent which he said shows a huge increase compared to the previous prevalence which was at 36 per cent.

“The district has increased number of women taking family planning services because of financial support from United Nations Fund for Population Agency (UNFPA) which has helped us to reach out to a large number of women with the services,” said Mgona.

He added that during community outreach clinics that they have been conducting, women were coming in large numbers and many of them opted for the long-lasting methods.

In her remarks, one of the women who chose their family planning method during an outreach clinic in Bembeke Village of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza, Joyce Kandulu commended the officials from Dedza District Hospital for bringing the services close to them.

“For quite some time, I have been failing to go to hospital to take any family planning method because the hospital that is close to us is that of Christian Health Associating of Malawi (CHAM) which does not offer family planning services.

“But with the coming in of this program of outreach clinics, we are now able to easily access any service we want related to family planning,” said Kandulu.

She added that being on family planning, women have ample time to take care of their children and work in their gardens.

Group Village headman Chinkombero commended government for its efforts of providing family planning services, saying they are vital in the management of the country’s fast growing population in addition to other personal advantages.