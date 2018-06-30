Viciah Nason, Mec stringer

The battle to win the 50:50 campaign in the next year’s tripartite polls has gained momentum as women aspirants in Dedza have urged fellow women not to look down upon them due to cultural factors.

One of the aspirants Annie Kadzanja of Dedza south constituency sounded the call on the sidelines during the training organized by Action Aid for women who have shown interest to contest in the next year’s tripartite elections.

Kadzanja said time has come for Malawians to put women in decision making positions citing a number of capabilities and critical roles women holds in the society.

“At household level and community level people rely on women, we are the ones who look after everything, but we are frustrated that when its about decision making positions we are being sidelined. Time has come for us, give us chances and support us” said Kadzanja.

She further mentioned some of the challenges females aspirants encounter when they are participating in politics.

“They call us different offensive names, sometimes it affects our families, we need men in this journey to fight for us”. Kadzanja added.

Speaking during the meeting Action Aid programs Coordinator in Dedza Mary Nyasulu assured the aspirants of a continued support and urged them to keep on fighting.

Nyasulu said the idea is to build a country with an equal representation of men and women in several top decision making positions.

” what we want is to support women, as you know the 52 percent of this country is represented by women, but when it comes to decision making positions they are left behind. We are going to take them through the process where they will be able to overcome all the challenges”, said Nyasulu.

She then urged the aspirants to build high self confidence for the battle to be worn hence Action Aid is fully equipped to support them through training.