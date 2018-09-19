Dedza’s Mtakataka Admarc guard, Luanar student become millionaires; Airtel Bandaulo Bandulo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much celebrated and on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion is still making surprised to low income customers with the latest witnessing the security guard in Dedza becomes a millionaire.
Another financial boost also went to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) student becomes a millionaire.
Since its launch August 15, this year, low income customers have been emerging the winner.
Both Luanar Student Nelson Mphande from Rumpi and Alisen, Admarc guard at Mtakataka in Dedza became lucky winners in the fourth draw of the promotion on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe.
They both sounded shocked when told that were millionaires after using SMS bundle
Norah Chavula, Airtel Malawi Corporate and PR manager expressed gratitude over the promotion’s feedback saying its uplifting low income customers.
Chavula therefore encouraged also subscribers patronizing the promotion coupled with SIM Card registration.
The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.