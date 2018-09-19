Dedza’s Mtakataka Admarc guard, Luanar student become millionaires; Airtel Bandaulo Bandulo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much celebrated and on-going Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion is still making surprised to low income customers with the latest witnessing the security guard in Dedza becomes a millionaire.

Another financial boost also went to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) student becomes a millionaire.

Since its launch August 15, this year, low income customers have been emerging the winner.

Both Luanar Student Nelson Mphande from Rumpi and Alisen, Admarc guard at Mtakataka in Dedza became lucky winners in the fourth draw of the promotion on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe.

They both sounded shocked when told that were millionaires after using SMS bundle