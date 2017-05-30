MANA. Chiradzulu, May 30: Police are keeping in custody 21-Year old Gift Eraton, for allegedly defiling a four-year old girl (name withheld), and who later died after succumbing to severe internal bleeding, in Malambo Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in the district.

According to the deceased’s aunt, Linda Lapukeni, the girl met her fate on 21 May when, together with her seven-year old elder sister, were sent by their grandmother to collect a pail from a nearby borehole at around 6 pm, which the grandmother left behind.

“The grandmother, Marriam Frank, sent the girls to the borehole, and on their way back, they met the suspect, who dragged the victim into a garden of pigeon peas and defiled her. Eraton left the victim unconscious,” Lapukeni told the police.

She said the older girl escaped the ordeal and rushed to the village to alert the elders about the matter.

At the scene, the suspect managed to overpower the elders and run away, but was apprehended by the police on 22 May.

A medical report from Chiradzulu District Hospital, revealed that the girl died later due to internal bleeding as her private parts were severely damaged.

According to Chiradzulu Police, Eraton admitted to have committed the crime, and he will appear before court to answer murder charges.

Meanwhile, Chiradzulu Police are advising parents and guardians not to allow children to walk alone during odd hours.