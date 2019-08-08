LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Attorney General (AG)Kaphale, representing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), revealed to the court that Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’sLazarus Chakwera and UTM Party Saulos Chilima’s lawyers only dropped off files late last night.

AG Kaphale is applying to the court for them to adjourn to give him more time to study the contents.

Kaphale states that some of the files are poorly packaged without any explanations or narrative.

Malawians would remember that the case was supposed to start on the 29th of July. But the opposition was not ready.

MCP and UTM have been claiming that they have a case. If they had a case, why wait till a day before the trial to submit “evidence”?

Chakwera and Chilima have a terrible start to the electoral case. Predictions made by Analysts to the Nation and Times Newspapers that “MCP, UTM to lose case” may prove true.

Delay, Delay, Delay

One common defense tactic that’s employed involves the delaying of the settlement negotiation and/or the litigation process for as long as possible.

This is being done for several reasons, but the main reason is that Malawi President Peter Mutharika was already sworn in and has no interest in this case proceeding, and the longer it takes to obtain any sort of recovery, the more desperate Chakwera and Chilima are likely to become.

MCP lawyer Modecai Msisha now challenging the application by DPP and MEC.

Msiska also says what is being said as new material is responses to the 642 sworn statements from MEC.

Msisha further urges the court to consider that the sworn statements mentioned by the AG contains material that could have been part of disclosure that MEC didn’t disclose.

He says the Court already found MEC in breach of its order to disclose such materials.