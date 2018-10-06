Written By Leo Mkhuwala

BLANTYRE-The experts in financial audit and advisory services, Deloitte have expressed commitment in improving maternal health care in the country.

The firm’s Managing Partner, Nkondola Uka made the statement during the handover of medical equipment to Gogo Chatinkha Martenity Unit at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) over the weekend.

Uka who was accompanied by some Deloitte’s officials said it was in the firm’s interest to spare a day and do something for the benefit of the community.

He explained the donation was a joint effort as it was a contribution by the staff as well as by the firm.

Among the K2.5 Million worth donated equipment were HDU Monitor that is used during theatre to monitor body signs and a theatre lamp with a backup power supply especially during the currently prevailing unreliable power supply.

The firm also donated various food items to patients valued at K300, 000.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital management, the department head, Dr. Phylos Bonongwe commended the financial captains by wearing such a more human face through the timely donation.

He said the donation would go a long way in easing the pressure the unit face, especially when dealing with intensive care patients.

In memory of his sister, Gogo Chatinkha maternity wing was established at the oldest major refferal hospital in 1980 by the country’s founding President, the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.