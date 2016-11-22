Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has disowned its member Felix Jumbe by asking the speaker of the national assembly to relocate him from the party’s benches to the independent benches. Even though Felix Jumbe won the seat for Salima Central Constituency as a member of the MCP, The Leadership has decided to disregard the will of the people of his district and forced him to independent benches.

Felix Jumbe has been making headlines in the country’s media accusing MCP President Lazarus Chakwera of turning the party into a personal entity and also abandoning the principles of the party.

In his opening remarks for the four-week parliament sitting, speaker Richard Msowoya, said the MCP authorities had asked his office to relocate Jumbe as he is no longer a member of the party.

“I have a communication here from the Malawi Congress Party. The party has asked my office to relocate Honourable member for Salima Central Constituency Felix Jumbe. I have consulted the Honourable member has since relocated to independent benches,” said the speaker.

Another law maker who has faced the chop is Patrick Makina of People’s Party.

“I also have a communication from People’s Party (PP) asking my office to relocate the Zomba Ntonya MP Patrick Makina. I have done as requested and the member has relocated to independent benches,” added the speaker.

Jumbe and Makina silently went to the independent seats as ordered.