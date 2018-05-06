Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (MET) has warned of drop in temperatures during the night and morning hours as the month of May marks the beginning of winter season in the country.

A statement of weather update released earlier this week, signed by MET Director, Joram Nkhokwe, indicated that the beginning of winter season in Malawi would be characterized by chilly nights and morning weather conditions.

“The month of May is the start of winter season and the country will be characterized by chilly late nights. Inland high pressure areas will inhibit development of clouds resulting into clear skies at night,” the statement reads.

“This will, therefore, cause the night temperatures to fall significantly due to radiation cooling resulting into locally very cold nights,” it reads further.

The statement further warns the general public to exercise caution as the winter season may result into loss of life and property.

“As the temperatures start to drop as we get deep into winter season, the public is advised to wear layers of lightweight clothing, gloves, scarves and even hats to stay warm to prevent loss of body heat,” the statement adds.

“We urge the public to avoid breathing in cold air by wearing a scarf round the neck as the immune system is depressed to some degree by cold weather,” the statement reads in part.

For those in the fishing industry over Lake Malawi and associated lakes the statement advises them to be on guard against loss of life and property due to the incursion of Mwera winds.

MET therefore urged the public to pay undivided attention to weather updates to ensure safety from any weather-related threats.

The statement also shows no rainfall records for the Southern Region from the first week of May, signifying the end of rainfall season for the region which ends in March or April.