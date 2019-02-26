Depeco, Aford members defect to PP in Karonga

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-About 600 DePeCo constituency and district committee plus all members in Karonga North West Constituency have defected to People’s Party.

Speaking on behalf of all the defectors at Karonga boma ground were the rally was held on Saturday, District Chairperson Abraham Sahara Mwanyasi said that after several consultations with the people in the north.

They decided to join PP because its the only party that is loved by many; has a clear vision for the vulnerable people, sound leadership under Dr Joyce Banda who was once tested and provide to be the best among all the presidential candidate based on the past experience.

The party also welcomed Aford members from Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo’s camp who were represented by Mapunda Mwalwanda

People’s Party shadow MP for Karonga North West Constituency PC Mwaipinga said time has come for the people of Karonga to support a the Dr Joyce Banda and People’s Party for the good thing she did during her two years term in power.

Mwaipinga said JB is the only leader that distributed developments evenly across the country, he mentioned about the cotton gunnery factory in Karonga,the completion of Karonga-Chitipa road which was abandoned by the DPP led government,elevation of chiefs, promotion of more than ten thousand civil servants and building free houses for the vulnerable people

People’s Party Secretary General Hon Ibrahim Matola welcomed the the defectors on behalf of the party and assured them that come 21st May PP will bounce back to power because Malawians are now able to differentiate what Dr Joyce Banda did within a short period of time and how DPP has miserably failed to fulfill its promises.

Matola further said that it’s only people’s party that has the welfare of people at heart under the servants leadership of JB, non of the aspiring presidential candidate can Match the technical know how of Dr Joyce Banda.

Matola added that once Dr Joyce Banda is voted into power she will introduce free electricity to rural areas,universal fertilizer subsidy,increase wage bill to MK40,000 from the current MK25,000,abolish driving licence expiry date and introduce five billion loans for small businesses to empower the vulnerable and the youth.

Among the senior party members that attended the meeting are,Treasure General of the party Dr James Munthali,Party’s spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda,Councillor Harry Munyenyembe and other shadow MPs within Karonga.