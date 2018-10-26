DEPECO bemoan teachers welfare in Karonga

By lusekero Mhango

Democratic people’s Congress party (DEPECO) aspiring member of Parliament (MP) for karonga north west Anderson mweipinga has bemoaned the continued poor welfare of teachers in karonga saying it’s contributing towards dwindling education standards in the district.

The shadow MP said this recently at Kasoba primary school in karonga when he donated MK200,000 to the school and Masoko primary school that was meant for refabrishing a teachers house at the schools.

The donation also follows revelations that Kasoba primary school performed badly in the recent primary school leaving certificate exams where it was disclosed that no students passed to secondary school.

According to Mweipinga, whose nicknamed the bulldozer, a motivated teacher helps to energize, direct and sustain a positive behavior in a classroom hence improving student performance.

“The only way a student can thrive in class can be if we take care of teachers welfare because a happy teacher plays a key role in how motivated a student is,” he said.

He added, when elected as an mp in next year’s poll among other priorities would be sourcing funds for constructions of teachers houses.

“It saddens me to hear students performing badly during exams which shows teachers are not motivated enough to teach due to in conducive welfare hence we are seeing such results,” he bemoaned.

Acting headteacher for Kasoba primary school Benson Mbewe, expressed gratitude to the shadow MP for the financial assistance.

“We are grateful for the donation as we were facing challenges in a lack of teachers houses so the support will go a long way in completing one of the unfinished houses,” he said.

Despite being opened in 1933 Kasoba primary school has only 7 teachers houses against the 14 teachers at the school and currently the school has an enrollment of 1142 pupils.