By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Desperate time indeed. Information reaching this publication reveals that there was a private meeting between President Peter Muntharika, Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale and Lawyers from Malawi Law Society (MLS) , Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Democratic Progressive Party which aimed at briefing Mutharika on the ongoing election case.

President Mutharika who looked very disappointed and angry cautioned his Counsel Frank Mbeta to sanction his questions going to UTM Party President Dr. Saulos Chilima as the first petitioner in the case.

Sources privy to The Maravi Post on meeting said Mutharika told the panel gathered that he wants to see victory in the ongoing Presidential case.

Mutharika is said to have congratulated AG Kaphale for a good job beginning and urged him to maintain his good questions going to Petitioners.

On time, the President asked the panel of Lawyers to seek enough time from Court Judges with an aim of providing enough evidence to the Court and audience(Malawians)

To Malawi Law Society (MLS) which is the friends of the court in the case , Muntharika urged Lawyers to continue giving him and MEC full support.

In reaction panel of Lawyers assured Mutharika victory backing that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM has no enough evidence to challenge the Presidential results before the Court.

However Lawyers urged Mutharika to find possible measures of eradicating Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRD) protests alleging that they are giving pressure, threat and intimidation to Constitutional Court Judges and them.

Lawyers therefore agreed full support and sanction of questions going to petitioners.

The case resumes on Monday, August 19, in the constitutional court in the capital Lilongwe after a weekend of recess.