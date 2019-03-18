MCP flag on attack by DPP Cadets

CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-Tension grew at Ngabu Trading in Chikwawa district on Monday at around noon when scores of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets descended on the place threatening to spill blood of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers all because members of the rival camp stood their ground never to allow the cadets pull down and uproot their flags hanging along the main road.

The cadets who were enroute to Bangula where President Peter Mutharika was visiting flood victims, went a mile to produce pistols and panga knifes as they were ready to force MCP supporters to allow them clear all their flags except the one of the DPP.

As tension grew, some MCP supporters run amok in fear for their lives as the marauding cadets were apparently determined to spill blood in what could be described as the worst scenarios of sheer political rivalry.

The cadets reportedly drawn from Blantyre townships of Bangwe and Nancholi had earlier to this spotted at Sorgin and Bangula pulling down and uprooting MCP flags.

The Ngabu area where DPP cadets descended on is the stronghold of the Shire Valley political heavyweight Sidik Mia who is also the Southern region political force to reckon with.

Mia is also the MCP first Vice President and the party’s official runningmate in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Currently, the MCP Parliamentary Candidate for Chikwawa Nkombedzi which covers Ngabu area is the firebrand politician, Abida Sidik Mia who is also wife to the MCP Veep.

As demonstrated by the cadets, a signal of the bloody campaign can be predicted once the official campaign period is launched.

In the previous scenarios, the governing DPP has increasingly been blamed for using intimidation against its seemingly strong political opponents.

The DPP breakaway UTM has been the practical example of victims of political violence unleashed by the notorious cadets.