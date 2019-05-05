Desperate Chikwawa South DPP Parliamentary aspirant Gerald Viola sends cadets to attack MCP supporters

By Robert Nsona

Desperate times have prompted the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to resort to political violence with the latest scenario reported in Chikwawa South Constituency where the the blue party’s parliamentary aspiring candidate Gerald Viola had on Saturday sent some cadets to physically attack the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

The incident took place in Nsangwe where MCP was supposed to hold it’s campaign rally.

Eye witnesses have confided in us on how they saw the recognizable faces traced as Viola’s lieutenants beating MCP supporters as they flocked to Nsangwe to attend a political rally.

It is reported that Viola sent the hooligans in a desperate move to stop the MCP followers from attending the rally after he learnt that nobody was going to attend his rally and that in their thousands, men and women were flocking to the rally organised by the firebrand MCP politician, Iryias Abdul Karim who is also the current Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

As the bloodthirsty cadets unleashed unleashed havoc on the innocent MCP supporters, the number of those victimized has reached five.

“Our fellow members have been hacked and beaten and bathed in blood all because Viola thinks doing so would stop us from believing in MCP as the saviour party but the truth is they won’t succeed,” said the MCP supporter who saw her friends being attacked.

Following the attack, anger has flared up among MCP supporters who have since warned law enforcers at Ngabu Police Unit that they will retaliate if no arrest of the suspects is made.

So far, following the warning, the police have arrested one suspect who has been identified as a Mr. Khonje while others are said to be at large.

After the incident, MCP legislature for the area Iryas Karim who is currently enjoying massive support addressed his supporters to keep calm and urged them to retaliate by casting their vote to remove the violent politicians out of government.

MCP member Mefa Kennedy fainted after being beaten

The DPP is on record to have been practising the politics of violence and intimidation through its cadets ahead of the May 21 polls.

In sheer show of political intolerance, over a month ago, DPP cadets armed with guns and panga knives had descended on MCP supporters in Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency where they attempted to uproot and pull down MCP flags but then failed to carry out their undemocratic dirty errand after meeting a strong resistance from vigilant MCP supporters.

However, the DPP cadets who were deployed from various Blantyre township and were travelling in a white twincab bearing “Ana A Adad” numberplate managed to uproot flags in various places along the main road.

This happened on the day on which President Peter Mutharika visited flood victims at Bangula Admarc in Nsanje district.