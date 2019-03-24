Written by Patseni Mauka

They have done it again! DPP’s embarrassing behavior of dominating funerals and owning dead people ‘as government’ have reached sad levels. Reliable sources have revealed that government forced bereaved families in the Kampepuza tragedy to bury their beloved ones on Saturday instead of Sunday this week.

The families planned to have the burial ceremonies on Sunday but DPP government through the usual character Nicholas Dausi forced the program to be on Saturday. The sources said DPP wanted UTM leader Dr Saulos Chilima to miss the burial ceremonies so that they could capitalize on that politically. Chilima was launching the UTM Manifesto in Dowa. DPP knew that preparations for the launch were at an advanced stage and it would be difficult for UTM to cancel the event.

For the second time this week, DPP’s kindergarten plans failed to work as energetic Chilima travelled straight to Ntcheu after the manifesto launch in Dowa. He personally condoled the bereaved families. He was seen in robust physical condition despite working the whole day. This is a thing that old and tired leaders in DPP can’t manage.

Having failed in their dirty plans, the DPP propaganda machinery is now accusing Chilima of condoling the families in the evening. In Malawian culture, there’s no set time for condoling people. Of course no one can go to condole people at midnight. It’s common sense. Chilima arrived in normal time that people visit each other.

DPP is in the habit of owning funerals and causing chaos. Recently, drama erupted at the funereal service of late Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe at Bolero in Rumphi District. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government selfishly and deliberately did not include other political leaders on the funeral service programme. This resulted in a clash between the clergy and traditional leaders, threatening to disrupt the service.

Reports say that having noted the strange government antics, Synod moderator the Reverend Douglas Chipofya announced that Nyondo, Chakwera and Chilima would speak before the church section of the ceremony. His announcement drew applause from sections of the mourners. The clergy’s insistence to have other political leaders recognized was just in line with norms and culture of acknowledging leaders at functions.

Without shame, the government through two traditional leaders, including Group Village Head Kazamawe moved in to seize the microphone from Chipofya, stating that protocol does not allow anyone to speak after the President. It was such an embarrassing and shameful act of funeral possessiveness by the DPP government.

Last year, there were chaos at the funeral ceremony of mother to Senior Chief Lukwa of Kasungu when DPP district governor for Kasungu, Osward Chirwa, snatched a microphone from Kasungu Central Member of Parliament (MCP), Amon Nkhata, who was delivering his eulogy.

The same year, Lazarus Chakwera’s presence at the funeral ceremony of Senior Chief Kabudula in Lilongwe, was also not recognized. The ceremony was led by the same desperate DPP government. Similar incidents also occurred during the burial ceremony of victims of the Mlowe boat accident in Rumphi and also at a similar function for former cabinet minister, Robson Chirwa in Mzuzu.

DPP wants to make people think that it’s the only party that cares about departed people and therefore increase chances of people liking the dying brand. DPP has to stop primitive politics and realize that they can’t block people or disregard their presence at funeral ceremonies. Neither can they monopolize condoling people.

DPP is just a failed party that wants to use everything for political purposes. Instead of discussing the failing economy and many other pressing issues, they want to divert people’s attention to petty topics like ‘what time did such a leader condole bereaved families?’ This is why they have failed miserably in the last five years.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post