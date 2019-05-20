ZBS failed to cover Chilima’s presser

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) on Sunday stopped Zodiak Broadcasting Cooperation (ZBS) from live broadcast of the country’s vice president and UTM leader Dr. Saulos Chilima press conference, Maravi has learnt.

Macra boss Geoffrey Itaye is reportedly called his Director of Broadcasting Fegus Lipenga to stop ZBS running the presser.

Despite regulatory body’s director of legal Dan Chiwoni gave the right advice that ZBS to carry the briefing arguing that was broadacsting within the campaign period, desperate Itaye threatened the station not take the challenge.

“Itaye through Lipenga kept on calling ZBS Managing Director Gospel Kazako on Saturday night threatening him not to cover Chilima’s presser which was within the campaign period,” said the source.

Consequently, millions of listeners were shocked as they waited in vain anxiously who sought solace in Mibawa Television.

In the process the station lost millions in business.

According to this publication disclosed that Macra was under directive from President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership to frustrate Chilima’s vigilance against elections rigging

Zodiak management however failed to explain to its listeners as to why the presser was not carried after assuring them.