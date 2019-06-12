LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah’s team on Wednesday leaked deliberately UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima’s letter which exposed her incompetency over the just ended May 21 polls.

The leaking of the letter comes before the expiring of five days Chilima gave to MEC Chair to resign honorably for messing up the elections.

The Maravi Post has verified with UTM leadership the authentic of the letter.

UTM has declined being behind leaking the latter from its base to the public.

“Under-panic and knowing that fives days ultimatum elapse this coming Friday for MEC Chair to resign, she deliberately leaked the letter to the public before exposure from UTM leader Chilima.

“This is done to seek public sympathy over key issues raised in letter including Ansah instructing her commission’s staff not to allow both Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera to win elections,” says the source.

Below is part Chilima’s later to Ansah: