Dausi is reportedly ordered the release of Kawaza arguing that he was arrested without valid reason.

Kawaza was nabbed by Nkhatabay Police after being found with a gun and other dangerous weapons inside his vehicle which was involved in accident.

After CID officers from Nkhatabay Police smashed and electrocuted him with shock sticks, Kawaza failed to control himself but made a revelation that he is the one people who shot Gule Wamkulu and petrol bombed Ntambo’s house in Lilongwe.

Inside sources within the police service told The Maravi Post that the service Headquarters is under instructions from the Inspector General Rodney Jose have set off for Nkhatabay to rescue the arrested DPP cadets.

There was no immediate reaction from Malawi Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzera on the matter.