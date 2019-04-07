UTM Party Director of Research and Monitoring Leonard Chipoya stoned by MCP supporters

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-Desperate Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Salima North-West constituency shadow lawmaker Enoch Phale’s supporters on Sunday stoned UTM Party Director of Research and Monitoring Leonard Chipoya at Siyasiya.

Chipoya met the ordeal when coming from political rally which UTM Party running mate Michael Usi alongside National Executive Committee (NEC) member Jessie Kabwila held at Mnema in the constituency.

The UTM Research Director told the Maravi Post after the incident that unknown MCP supporter threw a stone on a front seat hitting him hard that he was treated as an outpatient in one of the clinics at Kamuzu road in the district.

Chipoya disclosed that the suspected MCP thugs were targeting Kabwila who is the main contender against MCP aspirant Phale.

The development comes after a week other MCP supporter at Kabudula in Lilongwe stoned President Peter Mutharika’s convoy.

Chioya said is yet to report the matter to the police to apprehend the culprits.

“I have been treated as an outpatient after suspected MCP supporter stoned me. I was in honorable Kabwila car. The thugs though she was in the car.

“This won’t stop UTM Party its agenda to bail out Malawians from theft leadership plus MCP past atrocities”, challenges Chipoya.

Kabwila expressed sadness over the development saying MCP will never changes from atrocities.

She wondered as to why MCP could continue attacking her when she left the party peacefully.

There was no immediate reaction from MCP officials on the incident.

Malawi goes into polls on May 21 this year.