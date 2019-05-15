Mkaka threatens to deal with Maravi Post for critical articles

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka on Wednesday desperately threatened to deal Maravi Post (Malawi’s fast and trusted online publication) decisively once voted into power on May 21.

Mkaka openly told The Maravi Post’s Malawi Country Manager, Lloyd M’bwana in the capital Lilongwe when asked to comment on MCP’s former detainees who have started their three-day vigil outside the party’s headquarters gate.

The Returnees and Ex-detainees Association of Malawi- a grouping of victims of MCP dictatorial rule on are demanding their dues which government needs to pay following MCP-Dr Kamuzu Banda atrocities committed to them.

Instead responding to concerns former detainees raised, Mkaka resorted to threaten the online publication “claiming that it covers the party unfairly”.

The MCP SG made the threats in the presence of other reporters from various media houses including MIJ FM, MBC, Nyasa Times, Luso TV and Nation Publication Limited.

“I can’t grant an interview to Maravi Post. We will deal with you after May 21. We meet there,” threatens Mkaka.

According to this publication findings, Mkaka threats are based on critical articles carrying of the party’s ahead of May 21 polls.

MCP is also not happy with the coverage the publication is offering to both UTM Party and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which are the main contenders in the next week’s tripartite elections.

This is not the first time the oldest party threatening media houses while in opposition for about.

MCP will never learn from its past mistakes of dictatorial tendencies.