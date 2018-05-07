BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika says ‘rebels’ in his party are conniving with the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to weaken the ruling party to usher opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera to power.

President Mutharika made the allegation when addressing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters who gathered at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Saturday.

The Malawi leader assured the supporters that will not allow the power slips to MCP which is now a threat to his leadership.

Mutharika added that after Bingu’s death in 2012, most top people left the party but he managed to steer it from opposition to oust Joyce Banda and her Peoples Party from power at the 2014 poll ballot box.

“We have credible intelligence report but they will fail. These confusionists are sowing the seeds of division to pave way for the MCP,” said Mutharika.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika said recently that President Mutharika, who is 79 years old, would be too old to carry on as he would be in his 80s if re-elected next year.

Mutharika laughed off reports that he is too old to rule, saying he does not even have a single grey hair.

There was no immediate reaction from MCP on Mutharika allegations.