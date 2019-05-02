Inspector Harriet Khwengwe drumming up for DPP

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Against the rules, a recognizable female police officer, Inspector Harriet Khwengwe has defied the odds by plunging her feet into the hurl-burly of political campaign, courtesy of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a video clip gone viral on social media, the law enforcer is captured in a door to door campaign in Nsanje Lalanje constituency, persuading eligible voters to vote for the DPP parliamentary aspiring candidate in the May 21 elections, Gladys Ganda.

In the video clip, the police lady is heard downplaying Ganda’s rival on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, Lawrence Sitolo who is a also the seating Member of Parliament.

Sources have confided to this publication that the police lady who also Ganda’s close friend is among the DPP trusted cadets hiding in the civil service but now gone loose in the face of the heated campaign.

The rules normally bar civil servants especially especially law enforcers from participating in any political activities hence the need to exercise neutrality.