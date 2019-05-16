Desperate time; Blantyre Police forces UTM youths to remove regalia…says party regalia provokes Mutharika

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Heavy handed Police officers Wednesday forced some UTM Party youths out of their vehicle and ordered them to remove their party regalia to allow President Peter Mutharika pass by without seeing the UTM colours.

UTM party Deputy National Youth Director Chris Chakah was traveling back to Zomba from a rally in Blantyre when he was stopped at Magomero turn off just before Namadzi on the Blantyre Zomba road.

“I was in the company of fellow UTM party youths in our UTM regalia when we were stopped by Police.”

“They told us to get out of the vehicle because the President was passing from Mangochi and therefore we needed to clear the road for him,” explained Chakah.

“We did not have problems clearing the way for someone who will not be President by next week anyway. But we were surprised when one of the overzealous Police officers ordered us to take down our party regalia on the vehicle and also take off the party regalia we were putting on.”

“We later established that the officer, Senior Superintendent Everton Chituzu Nyirenda was the one giving us orders to remove our party regalia.

In his wisdom he said President Mutharika was going to be provoked if he saw us in our party regalia when passing by,” explained Chakah.

“But we stood our ground that we were traveling back to Zomba and we did not want to provoke anyone. He even threatened to arrest us until some of his colleagues intervened,” explained Chakah.

Malawi goes to polls in the next five days on May 21 whose main contenders including Saulos Chilima of UTM Party, President Mutharika of DPP, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).