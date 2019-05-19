Chilima addressing the nation on elections rigging plans by DPP

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Desperate Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership has connived with The Malawi Police to raid a house at Chinyonga in Blantyre on wee hours of Monday, May 20 with the aim of claiming that they have found rigging equipment and materials from UTM Party.

The plot is to implicate the Vice President who is also UTM leader Saulos Chilima that plans to rig elections.

Sources confided in not only from UTM Party but other sources within DPP disclosed that the move is to divert public attention from Chilima’s revelation that a Zimbabwean national Augustine Chihuri is in the county to help DPP government rig elections.

Addressing the news conference at his resident in the capital Lilongwe, the UTM Leader disclosed that Chihuri, a former commissioner general in Zimbabwe, was allegedly hired by DPP government in order to train parallel police officers who will pose as legitimate officers and do heinous acts in a bit to you the tripartite elections in favor of DPP.

Chilima therefore since ordered that Chihuri must leave Malawi at once.

This did not go well with DPP government by coming up with a fake statement of UTM Party saying was demanding cancellation of May 21 polls on rigging claims.

“The Malawi police are planning to raid a house in Chinyonga, Blantyre at dawn (around 3 am) and claim that they have found rigging equipment and materials from UTM.

“DPP officials in the plot are moving in fake ballot boxes, receipts etc showing that they were brought in under the orders of Chilima,” said the source.

He added, “All this is a desperate reaction to the presser which the boss had in the morning. They plan to link this to the press statement issued this morning by UTM Leader Chilima”.

Efforts to get reaction from Malawi Police Nation Spokesperson James Kadadzera and DPP officials proved futile as we go to press.

But Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah has asked all concerns should be formally write to the commission not through the media.