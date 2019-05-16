DPP-supporter-severly-injured-for-trying-to-remove-flags-from-MCP-and-other-partiesBy Steve Chirombo

A political violence has been registered in the area of senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa where one person is reportedly injured and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP )aspirant for Chikwawa Nkombezi constituency Ben Khuleya beaten up after a clash erupted between DPP and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

Khuleya confirmed Thursday that DPP youth supporters were preparing the venue for the presidential whistle stop rally when MCP youth stormed and started beating them up.

MCP Regional Chairman, Peter Simbi asked more time to cross check the facts of the matter.

Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Foster Benjamin has also confirmed that some political violence has indeed occurred at Ngabu but said does not have finer details.