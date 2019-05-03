DPP handouts against Political Act during elections

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As campaign heats up, as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP’s) loss of the impending elections is all insight, the party has resorted to savagery and primitive campaign where they are now splurging money to poor, feeble minded and unsuspecting university students for beers.

DPP was on Thursday at Malawi Assemblies of God University where MK1.5 million kwacha was splurged out then Nalikule College of Education where MK2 million kwacha was thrown onto students for beer and Lilongwe Technical College had a share of MK1.5 million kwacha

On Thursday , the unsuspecting drunkards/spoilt students were organized for a picnic and another beer drinking sprees to Salima organized by a son to the First Lady and two senior Chewa Heritage Foundation officials

Lunch allowance of MK10,000 for each student was given for the trip

All this is being done when hospitals are lacking simple medicines for simple ailments

All this is happening when the people are languishing in poverty, when the citizenry are suffering from effects of floods and other problems

All this is being done in search of votes at the expense of the poor parents and guardians.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this year.