BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled state controlled Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) on Friday with immediate effect suspended all phone in programs on local radio stations, citing unethical and careless coverage of post-election events.

This comes amid general outcry over the disputed Malawi’s May 21 polls.

Both opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party have petitioned the court to nullify the elections for a re-run following numerous illegalities

Media activists have however described the Macra’s decision as suppression of media freedom.

Below is Macra’s suspension statement made available to The Maravi Post signed by Godfrey Itaye, the regulatory’s Director General;