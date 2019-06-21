By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a desperate move following Malawi Defence Force (MDF) leadership for siding with citizens over illegitimate of this country, President Peter Mutharika has appointed Lieutenant General Vincent Nundwe as new Malawi Army Commander.

Nundwe replaces a new General Griffin Spoon Phiri has been appointed National Security Advisor.

The appointments are with immediate effect according to Office of President and Cabinet (OPC).

The development comes following social media reports on Thursday that former MDF Spoon Phiri was on House arrest for denying to resign.

The reports further disclosed that there are heavy presence armed Soldiers at Spoon Phiri where Soldiers were chanting calling Spoon Phiri to resign with immediate effect.

The spokesperson for MDF Chimphwanya neither accepted or denied the news but assured us that he will issue report later.