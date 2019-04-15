Desperate time; Malawi’s soldiers beat up musician’s wife for unable to reveal his whereabouts tantalizing song

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the wake of hunting for soldier cum musician, Emmanuel Ghost Mbewe, Malawi Defence Soldiers (MDF) has increased the pressure on his family to reveal his whereabouts to the extent of beating up the wife.

The MDF even went further dumping the wife in the hands of Kawale police who later left her in the hands of doctors at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

MDF intelligence with support from military police are hunting for Ghost Mbewe because of his latest song depicting some of the major problems soldiers face in the barracks for the incoming president without picking a choice from the fray of candidates.

Mbewe’s wife was picked around 3pm on Saturday 13th April 2019 and she was profoundly beaten and had her clothes torn to tatters by the abductors while forcing her to surrender her phone before they took her to Kamuzu Barracks Military police for further torture to reveal the whereabouts of her husband.

The woman had just given birth through caesarean section on 15th February 2019 and had not fully recovered and the beating left her with a swollen stomach and being asthmatic the tattered clothes which could not provide enough warmth to the body made her prone to an attack.

Fearing she was going to die in their hands, the military men took the lady to Kawale police at around 10pm.

But because of her state of health, the policemen just took her to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she is receiving treating up to now.

Ghost Mbewe has sworn that his enemies will not find him not matter the situation. The army has resorted to confiscating his vehicle which is now parked at the Kamuzu Barracks Military Police offices.

Community members in Chilinde are calling on women rights activists and the human rights defenders coalition to take up the case of the lady against MDF as she has done nothing wrong in the eyes of the law.

The search operation is a directive from the MDF commandant General Supuni Phiri dancing to the tune of Norman Paulosi Chisale the puppet master as reported earlier by the Eagles

Why is President Peter Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is so desperate for innocent souls just to remain in power?