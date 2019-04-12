Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC) has fired its long serving Video Editor Kondwani Mdoko

By John Saukira

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The State funded Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC) has fired its long serving Video Editor Kondwani Mdoko for being suspected of owning a company Bitrate Media.

In a letter seen by our reporters in Lilongwe dated 8 April, 2019, bearing reference number ADMIN /04/19, MBC is accusing Mdoko, of owning personal business whose services are similar to those of the corporation resulting into conflict of interest.

“We write to inform you that following the said hearing and the evidence we have on record, the disciplinary committee found you guilty of the charge and recommended your dismissal from the corporation; consequently management has endorsed the recommendation and as such your contract of employment with MBC is hereby terminated with immediate effect for this misconduct which is a gross violation of MBC’s terms and conditions of services , 2015 section 9.5.6 (i.v) and 1.10,” reads the letter in part.

However, in an interview, Mdoko refused owning the company in that name or in any other similar name. “I don’t own that company so I cannot comment further on that one,” he said.

Ironically, our investigations have revealed that several members of staff owns personal companies at MBC.

For example, Steve Maseya owns Gitabo Productions, Richard Khoviwa owns another media company called Kampala Muilti Media and even the Director General himself owns Sumbuleta Consultancy.

We can further reveal that at MBC marketing Department, Eliza Kachali runs a media business.

Noel Chinkwende too under business department owns a media company just to mention afew.