BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Sunday dished out MK24 million to 1200 University students at Sanjika Palace in the commercial capital Blantyre.

The students came from 12 Universities namely; Chancellor College, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Polytechnic, the College of Medicine, Blantyre International University (BIU), Kamuzu College of Nursing and others.

According to inside source, each student pocketed MK20,000.00 besides food and drinks which was offered at the venue.

The source told this publication that the cash was meant to bribe the University students to suffocate the movement advocating for the Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima to be the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer in the 2019 polls.

Some top officials who graced the occasions include; former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda who is also DPP Vice President for the South, DPP governor for the South Charles Mchacha and Presidential Advisor Simon Vuwa Kaunda.

Effort to talk to DPP Spokesperson Francis Kasaila proved futile.

The ruling DPP is currently divided into camps with the first camp supporting Mutharika while the other camp led by former first lady Callista Mutharika being behind Chilima.