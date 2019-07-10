Pro MEC chair Ansah’ protesters confess being hired

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is indeed desperate to divert the nation over the May 21 polls.

Over a month after the disputed elections, the political standstill in Malawi is getting comic amid revelations that government paid poor rural women to march in support of beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah.

Seodi White led a group of women on Wednesday drumming up for Ansah against those demanding her resignation for being having a hand in the electoral fraud.

According to women who spoke to this publication most of the marchers got about MK3,000 each.

With a reported 2,000 women paid, the government must have burned MK6,000,000 of tax payers’ money.

Such an amount is enough to supply fuel to run a district hospital for at least a month.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what I was marching for. I hear it is to do with women but I joined after I received MK3,000, a t-shirt and chitenje,” said a woman identified as Janet Lufati Lupale who was ferried from Phalombe.

Another woman, looking frail, said she was duped of the money by the group leaders but at least managed to get the t shirt although could not say what the words on the t shirt meant.

“Anatotiuza kuti kuli ma kobiri koma ife atiponda. Atipasa malaya okha (Looks I have been duped because it to now now money has been given to me except the t shirt,” said Abigail Mlaviwa, ferried from Chiradzulu.

The DPP government is facing unprecedented pressure from political parties and the civil society calling for the head of Ansa, accusing her of mismanaged of the election in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

So far, credible information indicate that UTM and MCP have submitted hair-raising evidence on how the DPP rigged the election.

A source close to the case in which UTM and MCP have called for the nullification of the election, says the team inspecting the ballots have uncovered massive evidence of rigging.

Trial for the case starts on July 29 while judgment is expected 21 days later after commencement of the hearing.