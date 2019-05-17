MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected-armed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets Thursday night brought down and stole a UTM Party billboard in Mulanje.

An eye witness who identified himself as Peter Kachikolo said the DPP cadets were using a DPP branded Nissan Navara Pickup without number plates when they took down the billboard at Chinakanaka in Mulanje

“They came here and some of them had guns and they brought down the billboard which had faces of UTM presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima and his runningmate Dr Michael Usi and took it away in their vehicle,” said Kachikolo.

He said noone could stop the cadets as ‘ they were in the mood of killing people’.

Another resident of Chinakanaka confirmed in an interview that the UTM billboard is ‘no longer there’.

After realizing that it has lost popularity, DPP has resorted to violence and intimidation.

Chilima is set to win the watershed May 21 elections next week and he picked Michael Usi, who comes from Mulanje as his runningmate and possibly Vice President next week.