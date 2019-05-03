Nkhoma Synod General Secretary Reverend Vasco Kachipapa

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets this week failed to abduct the daughter of Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma, the Moderator of Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

The church has therefore warned DPP of consequences should anything happen to one of its members.

This follows a scathing pastoral letter issued on Sunday in which the church urged its faithful to vote, in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, for an upright president who is development-conscious and will get rid of the rampant corruption, tribalism and regionalism.

The letter was hard hitting on President Peter Mutharika administration on corruption and social ills.

Nkhoma Synod General Secretary Reverend Vasco Kachipapa confirmed that suspected DPP cadets went to the high school where the daughter of the church moderator learns.

“They called for her, saying her parents wanted her

but she became suspicious and run into her classroom before reporting the matter to school authorities who in turn called her parents,” said Kachipapa in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Kachipapa said the matter was reported to Lilongwe police although no arrests have been effected.

“We suspect that this has to do with the pastoral letter,” said Kachipapa.

He said since the issuance of the pastoral letter, the church officials have been receiving threats from the DPP.

Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi said this was not politics but criminal.

The letter, which provided direction to its faithful on what kind of leader to vote for in the elections, also attacked government for its indecisiveness in cracking down on alleged killers of people living with albinism.

It added that government had also been inert in investigating mysterious deaths of former Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official Issa Njauju, former Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa and, lately in police custody, suspected albino abductee Buleya Lule.

But in a statement issued by Information Minister Henry Mussa, government punched holes in the synod’s pastoral letter for its “misplaced facts” and “creation of erroneous impressions”.

Mussa said government has neither feigned ignorance of the malfeasance nor denied that corruption is deep rooted in the country.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this year.