CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-A gang of over 50 armed suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets led by the ex- military soldier, Ben Khuleya who is aspiring for parliamentary seat in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency on DPP ticket had on Thursday stormed one of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia’s premises at Ngabu in Chikwawa where they caused mayhem.

According to eye witness who is a security guard, Lazaro Chikoti and was badly wounded after the cadets had physically attacked him, the panga wielding rough necks stormed Mia’s premises with the guide of Khuleya who is on record to have previously influenced and sponsored youths into political violence and a series political interrelant activities like pulling down MCP flags.

Eye witnesses also told this publication that, when storming Mia’s compound, Khuleya was in the company of a business tycoon, Rashid Issa who happens to be related to the Mia.

Issa who sponsors DPP candidates in the constituency is also said to be funding Ben Khuleya and also the seating MP Kennedy Malola who in 2014 had won on DPP ticket but is now contesting as an independent.

Once in Mia’s compound, the cadets are said to have manhandled the security guard before beating him up, leaving him unconscious.

They also beat up two more MCP supporters whom they found inside the yard and caused serious injuries.

After beating the three, the cadets started deflating tyres with knives and then went to an extent of smashing vehicles they found in the compound.

Our reporters who visited the scene found a total of seven vehicles including two ambulances affected.

This publication understands that the ambulances that were targeted are the ones that benefit the communities through the emergency response charitable initiative championed by MCP Shadow MP Abida Mia.

It also came to the knowledge of our reporter that, the incident had happened while both Mia and his wife, Abida were out on a busy schedule conducting campaign rallies.

In an interview, Abida Mia stressed that she was disappointed by the disturbing violent action which was criminal in nature.

“It is not about the money in the damage that the cadets have caused but rather, the psychological torture which they have created through thier display of violence,” said Abida Mia, adding, “What the cadets have done by destroying the vehicles especially the ambulances will badly affect the community because sick people and expectant mothers depend on the same to be transported in times of emmergencies.”

When contacted, Chikwawa Police have confirmed that the incident had indeed happened as they received reports from Ngabu Police Unit.

The Police however asked for more time to get full information on the matter

“We can confirm about the incident as it was reported by our unit in Ngabu,” said Chikwawa Police Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin and continued: “But I need more time to gather the real fact as I am currently busy with other engagements.”