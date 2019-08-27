By Alick Junior Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A Call has gone to government and different stake holders to embrace dialogue whenever there are misunderstandings in the country to avoid bringing chaos.

Executive Director of Focus on Ability in Malawi (FOA), MacDonald Nyirenda, made the sentiments following a 3 day conference of Interfaith Dialogue on Violent Extremism (IDOVE) in South Africa.

According to Nyirenda failure of leaders in the country over peace talks result in violence amongst the citizens which affect the economy.

Nyirenda says government and stakeholders need to strategize better ways of resolving misunderstandings for the good will of ordinary Malawians.

“As a country we need to incite dialogue whenever we have disagreements over something’s, let the government start civic educating the youths the importance of not them getting into violence acts by doing this we will have a better Malawi,” Nyirenda explained.

The executive director of FOA said government need to make sure that it protects the citizenry from any act of violence.

FOA is expected to enroll a project aimed at civic educating the public in particular the youth on the effects of taking part in any violence acts.

The conference brought together 40 youths from over 32 countries in Africa and Europe who have demonstrated leadership in the field of preventing violent extremism in their respective societies.