Malawi’s independence day is on July 6th, 2017. Malawi Washington Association (MWA) will be hosting its annual independence day events to commemorate Malawi’s 53rd independence day celebrations in Washington D.C. the weekend of July 1st – July 2nd.

The line up of events includes a panel discussion, independence day party and picnic.

The panel discussion will discuss topical issues such as the starting a funeral emergency fund, parenting / raised as Malawian youth in the Diaspora. The event will also include important updates of the organization. The Ambassador of Malawi, His Excellency, Edward Yakobe Sawerengera is expected to give remarks at the event.

This years independence day party will take place at the Bethesda Women’s Club and will focus on featuring Malawian designers from the Washington DC metro area. This features outfits for kids and adults from desingers such as Faith Lindeire. It also includes fashion accessory designers such as by Vitu Ngwira from VituzPlace, Almelda from Kuchena, and PAKK Designs by Patricia Kankondo.Malawian fashion items and other goods from Malawian vendors will also be on display for purchase.

The annual “bring and braai” family picnic will also take place this year and promises to be lots of fun for the whole family.



For more information about the events or to buy tickets, visit: www.MWA2017.eventbrite.com. (Discounted tickets for the Independence Day party end on June 25th) or see the flier.

The events are organized and funded by Malawi Washington Association (MWA). MWA is a non-profit membership organization based in the Washington DC area. For more information about MWA, visit www.malawiwashington.org.