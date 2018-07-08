Kenya Airways (KQ), part of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to over 50 destinations worldwide, of which 41 are in Africa. It carries over three million passengers annually. For Europe, the airline currently operates four flights a day into and back from its Nairobi hub, from which it flies to Malawi every day – giving access to both Lilongwe and Blantyre. Through their partner KLM via Amsterdam, there is also access to their Africa network from 12 UK regional airports.

Kenya Airways has announced an additional 26 weekly frequencies between its hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and destinations across Africa and Europe for the 2018 summer season, compared to the winter season schedule. This increase offers visitors to Malawi a wider choice of flights and the potential for reduced travel time.

In the months of July and August, Kenya Airways will add two night flights to Amsterdam per week as well as two flights to Paris per week. As well as additions to the European schedule, additional flights to African destinations have also been added. Kenya Airways began by adding three non-stop flights to Cape Town per week on 6th June. The airline currently operates seven weekly flights to Cape Town that go via Victoria Falls and Livingstone. The airline have also added four flights to Mauritius per week since 7th June. Also in August, the airline will add three flights to Accra and Freetown per week.

Other destinations that will have additional frequencies include Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Brazzaville, Maputo and Entebbe.

Flights through Kenya Airways from the UK and Europe to Malawi boast some of the shortest journey times available and offer the additional option of landing in Blantyre, as well as the capital Lilongwe. With this increase in flight frequencies, it is now easier to get to Malawi than ever before.

Source: Malawitourism.com