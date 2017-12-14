The Reserve Bank of Malawi in Conjunction with Malawi Investment and Trade AND the Support of the Malawi Embassy in Washington DC are hosting an investment Forum this Saturday December 16th in The Malawi unofficial Capital in USA, South Bend, Indiana.

The organizer and Contact Person Mr Ken Malomboza popularly known as the Commissioner on Facebook says there is no need to pre-register for the event but bring a lot of investment questions for Malawi that will make you some money but will also help uplift the Malawi economy. Ken on his popular Facebook encourages Malawians to Lets get the conversation going. Have all your investment questions ready.

Other Malawi Business personalities like Omega Nankhuni who has her own line of Cosmetics popularly known as “OC cosmetics” are also part of the leaders promoting this event and are encouraging those that can attend in Person to do so.

Responding to a question if it will be possible to present the event live on Facebook so people who are not in Indiana can also participate in real time The Event organizer said they would and can be followed live on the Commissioners popular Facebook Page and other Malawi Facebook groups.

The meeting will take place at:

Hilton Garden INN

53995 Indiana State Route 933

South Bend, IN, 46637