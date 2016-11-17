DALLAS, Texas (MaraviPost): Malawians in Texas Organisation (MITO) a group that believes that charity begins at home is sponsoring the “ZIKOMO GALA 2016” This coming Saturday in Dallas Texas.

The annual fundraising dinner benefiting the Clean Running Water Project at Timalechi Nursery School of Embangweni, Malawi, Africa. The Timalechi Nursery School is an under-resourced pre-school located in Malawi. The school provides early childhood education and day care services to economically and socially under-privileged children. MITO is encouraging all Malawians in the Dallas and surrounding areas such as Austin, Houston and around the country to Join them for a night of Inspiration, Malawian Cuisine, Cultural Entertainment, Raffles, Fashion Show and Fundraising.

Malawians in other Parts of the USA are encouraged to please support this great cause in the united quest to educate young minds through the Timalechi project. Those who cannot make it to Dallas can contact the group through its Facebook Page

The Malawians in Texas Organization is a non-political, non-regional, inter-ethnic nonprofit organization based in and duly registered in the State of Texas on March 6, 2013. The purpose of the organization is to enhance the quality of life in the Texas community by assisting Malawians and non-Malawians in times of need and hardships thereby promoting cultural and educational relations between Malawi and the United States of America.

Malawians in Texas Organization (MITO) is a nonprofit organization with a 501(c) (3) status under the Internal Revenue Service Code with a mission to support and promote cultural interface, as well as educational, medical, economic and professional linkages by and for the mutual benefit of its members/supporters as well as communities in Malawi and the United States.

The Organisation is open to Malawians, friends of Malawi and Americans of good will.