Washington , DC (MaraviPost): Malawi’s Diaspora in USA converged at the Malawi embassy residence in Washington DC, where host Ambassador Sawerengera welcomed the foreign Affiars Minister Dr Emmanuel Fabiano.

Representing ambassador Sawerengera was his counterpart at the United Nations, Dr Perks Ligoya. Sawerengera was out of town on assignment.

The Diaspora meeting has attracted many Malawians from all the 50 states.

It has also attracted participation from the government and the private sector.

Todays Programme: