BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawians, who are already grappling with hunger, should brace for tough ride as prices of commodities are likely to go up following the announcement by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) that the prices of fuel have gone up effective 4th November, 2016.According to a statement released by MERA signed by its Chairman Reverend Dr. Joseph Bvumbwe, the fuel price hike comes after considerations in recent trends in the world of petroleum products prices and changes in other Macro-Economic fundamentals in the local market and their impact on energy prices.

The statement reveals that Kwacha has depreciated against the United States Dollar (USD) trading at K729.63 per USD at the time of review from K715.00 per USD as noted in June 2016.

According to the statement, Petrol will be selling at K824.70 from K788.30; Diesel will be sold at K815.80 from K766.90 while Paraffin will be selling at K648.70 from K609.80.

This represents 11.02%, 18.66% and 16.37% respectively.

The fuel increase comes as the prices of basic commodities like maize are already beyond the reach for ordinary Malawians.

Currently, maize is selling at K12,500 from K5 500 in AMARC depots representing a historical increase of 127%.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with mocking comments against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“No blackout yesterday. Maybe the DPP government under the wise leadership of Peter Mutharika wanted everyone to hear the new fuel prices and the DPP fundraising dinner adverts on MBC,” James Kachoka wrote on facebook.

