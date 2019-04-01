Disgusting; Suspected DPP cadets beat UTM Publicity Secretary Chidanti Malunga

NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Sunday attacked United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga in Nsanje.

Malunga confirmed of the development in an interview with one of the local radio in the country (MIJ fm), saying he was attacked while protecting UTM frags.

“It is true that I have been attacked by DPP youth cadets who were trying to remove our flags. We erected our flags in my constituency in redness for rally and all over suddenly DPP cadet who were over 100 came and started removing our flags. I resisted and then the cadets descended on me,” said Malunga.

Malunga said he is expected to visit the hospital for medical checkup but he hinted that he is fine.

He went further by condemning the violence perpetrated by DPP cadets ahead of the forthcoming May 21 tripartite election, saying Malawi is for everyone.

Meanwhile political analysts have advised President Peter Mutharika to tame his party supporters.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21 this year.