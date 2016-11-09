Frustrated Deputy Minister of Defense who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) law maker for Karonga north constituency Vincent Ghambi shocked the community on Monday when he damped almost hundreds of DPP supporters from his area at Ngonde cultural festival without transport.

The Ngonde cultural festival was organized at Karonga freedom park within the district’s town which is about 50 kilometers from Ghambi’s constituency.

Confirming the development to Maravi Post, the group leader who is also the principal group village headman Musomba said the MP should prepare to lose his position coming 2019.

“He knows that we are stranded here but when we asked him to provide transport he denied,” said the chief.

The chief further attacked their MP for his failure to develop his constituency despite being at the position for seven years as well as serving as the minister two different ministries.

“He even fails to stay here in his constituency. We don’t want him and he should forget about us,” he added.

Efforts to talk to the deputy minister of defense proved futile as his mobile phone was off.

However, the group was later bailed out by one of the district business tycoon Mungasulwa Mwambande after consulted.

Mwambande who is regarded as the savior of many poor people in the district because of his kind heart said “I help after seeing them stranded.”

He said “as a member of the party we are family what is needed is to help each other when there is a problem.”

Ghambi who is also the DPP deputy national treasurer is under pressure to resign because of his leaked nude video.