United State of America President, Donald Trump says he is not aware of an invitation for him to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

When asked in an interview with Piers Morgan about whether he has received an invite, the US President replied: “Not that I know of.”

Ms Markle has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump and backed his rival Hillary Clinton, saying she would leave the US if he won the 2016 election.

When asked if he would like to go to the Royal wedding in May at Windsor Castle, Mr Trump would only say: “I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”

And when Morgan said Ms Markle had called him “divisive” and a “misogynist”, Mr Trump responded: “Well, I still hope they’re happy.