KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Saturday advised President Peter Mutharika to refrain from giving tobacco farmers false hopes for the green gold’s prices.

Chilima observed that during official tobacco opening days farmers are given high prices which do not tally the entire marketing season.

The UTM Party leader therefore warned farmers not to be excited with the prices that will be given on the opening day.

Chilima was addressing the Kasungu rally in a bid to woo voters ahead of May 21 polls.

This comes amid high expectation of farmers ahead of official tobacco marketing season on Thursday, April 25 at Lilongwe flours.

President Peter Mutharika and his counterpart Tanzania President John Magufuli are expected to open the market.

“With the coming in of Tanzania President Magufuli, this leadership might want to show that it cares to tobacco farmers by putting high prices when all in all wont be sustainable.

“So, my fellow farmers dont be excited on the first day of the market but wait until inside of the marketing season. We want true reflection of the tobacco prices not “Chinyenga aphunzitsi (false hopes),” urges Chilima.

Before the rally, Chilima along side UTM Party seniors members including Jessie Kabwila, Newton Kambala and Central Region Governor Daniel Mlomo conducted whistle stop tours at Mtuthama, Kayesa-Senior Chief Lukwa and among others.

Mutharika has been under fire for making questionable decisions ahead of May 21 polls as playing tactics to win vote

President Mutharika has recently promoted over 7,000 police officers, nurses, teachers and increasing chiefs honoraria a month before Malawians go to polls on May 21.