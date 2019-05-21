Dr Jane Ansah

By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah on Tuesday night advised the nation to wait the commission’s elections results.

Dr Ansah reminded the nation that only official results will put on the screen beaming at the national tally center.

She therefore disputed claims that fibre network is down for them to fail to transit results from all centres to the national tally centre.

The MEC Chair was addressing the new conference for the day’s third time at 10:00 hours.

Ansah therefore told said commission will only release results that have no query.

“Further, Presiding officers will take results from stations to constituency tally centres escorted by 👮 security officers.

“No data entry clerk has been given 10 million at Comesa hall in Blantyre,” said Ansah.

She also said that people should wait for 3 am today for more updates.