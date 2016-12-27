A police officer was seen doing nothing when football aficionados were illegally entering the stadium to watch Monday’s game between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in the MK25 million bus-competition organized by LUSO Television.

What caught people’s attention was the fact that the supporters were entering the stadium by climbing the walls of the stadium right where the police officer stood.

Many people have questioned the integrity and professionalism of the police officer.

While most of the football clubs in the country depend on gate-corrections as the major source of their funds, the police who are hired to bring security at the stadiums forget their mandated duty as they aide people to enter the stadium through the backdoor.