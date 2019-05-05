“Don’t worry with my health on campaign trail, I will rest after elections”-Chilima

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr Saulos Chilima on Sunday assured Malawians of his health on underway vigorous campaign trail saying will rest after May 21 polls.

Chilima assurance comes amid supporters over his non-stop campaign trail across the country.

The UTM Party leader has gone to hard reach areas which other presidential candidates have not visited so far.

Chilima normally daily covers over eight places on whistle stops which some health experts worry his health.

“Don’t worry about my health for ongoing campaign trail. In fact now, I have reduced the vigorous campaign as we have managed to reach almost the corners of the country. Time for resting is coming after winning the May 21 elections,” assures Chilima to Times Group TV’s anchor Brian Banda after the St. August III Primary School-Mangochi rally.

The Vice President pledged Mangochi residents fish factory, magnificent hospital, hotels and airport and road networks to boost tourism sector.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21, this year.