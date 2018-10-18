Double celebration for Nkhotakota’s student Ali; gets MK1 million Airtel Bandulo Bandulo, MSCE

NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-There was double celebration for Nkhotakoka student Ali Kalambo on Thursday when he hot MK1 million after emerged the sixteenth winner in the eighth draw in the on going Airtel Bandaulo Bandaulo promotion.

Not only that Ali also passed the just released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

He told journalists at his home base- Mwasamba during the prize presentation that the money has come at the right time.

“I am in a double celebration. I got this money and just passed my MSCE exams. The money will be directly channeled towards tertiary education.