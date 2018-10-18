Double celebration for Nkhotakota’s student Ali; gets MK1 million Airtel Bandulo Bandulo, MSCE

NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-There was double celebration for Nkhotakoka student Ali Kalambo on Thursday when he hot MK1 million after emerged the sixteenth winner in the eighth draw in the on going Airtel Bandaulo Bandaulo promotion.
Not only that Ali also passed the just released Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.
He told journalists at his home base- Mwasamba during the prize presentation that the money has come at the right time.
“I am in a double celebration. I got this money and just passed my MSCE exams. The money will be directly channeled towards tertiary education.
“Therefore, other Airtel customers must continue patronising the promotion that one day they be also millionaires,” excited Kalambo franked by her mother.
Nixon Makawa, Airtel Malawi’s Zone Manager for Salima, Ntchisi, Dowa and Nkhotakota expressed gratitude for witnessing low income customers their lives transformed economically.
Makawa disclosed that three millionaires have been created in his zone saying the move was vital the communities economic transformation.
He therefore encourage subscribers to continue patronising the promotion as lots of prizes still up for grabs.
The promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
