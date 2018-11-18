DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership on Saturday brought hope for the developmental-cautious government with an assurance of having modern boma come 2019.

The central district despite being agricultural produces hub, is still in abandoned since Malawi’s attainment of democracy since 1994.

Without the the First Malawi’s President Dr. Hasting Kamuzu Banda developmental mindset, the district could be in shambles as only a few notable infrastructures are available.

MCP President Lazarus Chakwera along side his deputy Sidik Mia and entire backroom staff said enough of Dowa’s misery.

Chakwera told the boma rally that the government in waiting will revolutionize Malawi’s agriculture system where rural farmers be transformed economically.

Before the rally The MCP leadership toured Mvera and other places with message of hope come 2019.

“Malawians are now tired of man made stricken poverty due to poor leadership particularly Dowa which feeds the capital city with farm produces.

“Dowa should wear its original dignity design that was put by British Protectorate. We need new hospital, schools and quality road networks”, assured Chakwera.

The MCP President who is also opposition leader in Malawi Parliament assured the nation of free corrupt and nepotism government.

Mia, the lowershire figurehead touted of his ability to turn Malawi into an independent economically nation.

The MCP First Vice President reminded the nation of his past track record performance in the water and roads network sector.

“I am a star performance as I managed to improve water resources quality provision from 55% to 95% when I was Water Developed Minister. But now the record has slipped backwards to 60%.

” So, the nation must have confidence in us taking Malawi level of development than ever before “, assures Mia.

Chakwera and Mia are expected also to address the political rally in Mchinji.

Political parties are over the country seeking their votes just six months before the general elections.